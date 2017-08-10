Shelby: With turbine down, heavy downpours possible Thursday

Overnight, the Sewerage & Water Board lost service to one of its power turbines, which provides power to a majority of the City's pumping stations on the East Bank. More showers and storms are in the forecast today with heavy downpours possible.

Temperatures won't be extreme by August standards with highs around 90 and lows in the middle and upper 70s.

Another summer cold front may approach the area early next week and that could make it extra stormy. It's too early to say if this will make it into the Gulf of Mexico or simply stall over the area. Right now the odds are for it to stall over us and continue our wet summer pattern.

Franklin made landfall in Mexico overnight. Another disturbance over the Atlantic may develop this weekend but is expected to stay well to our east.

