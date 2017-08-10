Emergency New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board meeting

Mayor Mitch Landrieu will attend a special meeting at the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans to discuss floods that occurred in New Orleans on July 22 and Aug. 5.

Mobile viewers can watch the press conference here.

They are expected to talk about power plant and pump station repairs, as well as personnel matters in the wake of a possible shakeup with S&WB leadership.

Landrieu recommended the superintendent and communications director step down. That came after director Cedric Grant announced his retirement.

The board would have approve the mayor’s recommendations.

