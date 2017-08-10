WATCH LIVE: Landrieu updates on the S&WB power failure

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has called a 7 a.m. press conference to provide the latest information on a power failure at the Claiborne Avenue Sewerage and Water Board facility affecting pumping stations serving a majority of New Orleans on the east bank of the Mississippi River.

The only parts of Orleans Parish not affected by the diminished pumping capacity are Algiers, the Lower Ninth Ward, and New Orleans East.

The fire around 8 p.m. Wednesday, that damaged a turbine at the Claiborne Avenue facility, has further diminishing the city’s already reduced ability to pump water out in the event of a heavy rain.

Landrieu said the city will be vulnerable for the next 24 to 48 hours. He said four out of five turbines are out of service. They are being worked on and scheduled to come back into service.

Some of the turbines have been out for a while, Landrieu said.

Drinking water and sewerage services are not affected by this outage.

If the city experiences a heavy downpour, like the one last Saturday, flooding of streets, homes, and businesses is possible.

“I am therefore urging residents in the affected area in the event of rain to move their vehicles to higher ground, take necessary actions to protect personal properties, stay off of the roadways during storms unless an emergency makes it absolutely necessary to do so,” New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said.

