School closings: All schools run by Orleans Parish School Board closed

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Orleans Parish School Board is closing schools and its central administrative offices because of diminished pumping capacity on the east bank of New Orleans.

Below is a list of school closures in New Orleans.

(This list will be updated when we receive notification from individual schools.)

  • Esperanza Charter School on South Carrollton Avenue is closed due the potential for flooding
  • Lafayette Academy Charter School on South Carrollton Avenue has canceled a professional development seminar for teachers and a parent orientation
  • Encore Academy on Arts Street
  • Lake Area High School on Paris Avenue
  • Pierre Capdau Elementary on St. Roch Avenue
  • Nelson Charter School on St. Bernard Avenue
  • All schools run directly by the Orleans Parish School Board, central administrative offices
  • Cohen College Prep on Dryades Street
  • Crocker College Prep on Marengo Street
  • Sylvanie Williams College Prep on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
  • Hoffman Early Childhood Development on Marengo Street ( 1 p.m. dismissal)

