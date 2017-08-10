School closures due to threat of flooding - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

School closures due to threat of flooding

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Orleans Parish School Board is closing schools and its central administrative offices because of diminished pumping capacity on the east bank of New Orleans.

Below is a list of school closures in New Orleans.

(This list will be updated when we receive notification from individual schools.)

  • Esperanza Charter School on South Carrollton Avenue is closed due the potential for flooding
  • Catholic schools in Orleans Parish
  • Lafayette Academy Charter School on South Carrollton Avenue has canceled a professional development seminar for teachers and a parent orientation
  • Encore Academy on Arts Street
  • Lake Area High School on Paris Avenue
  • Pierre Capdau Elementary on St. Roch Avenue
  • Nelson Charter School on St. Bernard Avenue
  • All schools run directly by the Orleans Parish School Board, central administrative offices
  • Cohen College Prep on Dryades Street
  • Crocker College Prep on Marengo Street
  • Sylvanie Williams College Prep on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
  • Hoffman Early Childhood Development on Marengo Street ( 1 p.m. dismissal)
  • Morris Jeff Community School
  • InspireNOLA campuses - Edna Karr High School, McMain Secondary School, Alice Harte Charter School, 42 Charter School and Andrew Wilson Charter School
  • All KIPP schools in New Orleans 
  • Algiers Charter schools 
  • Abramson Science Academy
  • Livingston Collegiate Academy
  • G.W. Carver High School
  • Edgar P. Harney Charter School
  • Samuel J. Green
  • Arthur Ashe
  • Langston Hughes
  • Phillis Wheatley
  • Joseph S. Clark
  • Benjamin Franklin High School
  • International High School

