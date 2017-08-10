School closures due to threat of flooding

Mayor Mitch Landrieu will attend a special meeting at the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans to discuss floods that occurred in New Orleans on July 22 and Aug. 5.more>>
This list will be updated when we receive notification from individual schools.more>>
The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board lost service to one of its power turbines, which provides power to a majority of the city’s pumping stations serving the East Bank of New Orleans.more>>
After an explosive five-hour meeting at City Hall Tuesday, City Council members say action must be taken.more>>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.more>>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.more>>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.more>>
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.more>>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.more>>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.more>>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.more>>
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.more>>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.more>>
