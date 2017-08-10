School closures due to threat of flooding

Orleans Parish School Board is closing schools and its central administrative offices because of diminished pumping capacity on the east bank of New Orleans.

Below is a list of school closures in New Orleans.

(This list will be updated when we receive notification from individual schools.)

Esperanza Charter School on South Carrollton Avenue is closed due the potential for flooding

Catholic schools in Orleans Parish

Lafayette Academy Charter School on South Carrollton Avenue has canceled a professional development seminar for teachers and a parent orientation

Encore Academy on Arts Street

Lake Area High School on Paris Avenue

Pierre Capdau Elementary on St. Roch Avenue

Nelson Charter School on St. Bernard Avenue

All schools run directly by the Orleans Parish School Board, central administrative offices

Cohen College Prep on Dryades Street

Crocker College Prep on Marengo Street

Sylvanie Williams College Prep on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Hoffman Early Childhood Development on Marengo Street ( 1 p.m. dismissal)

Morris Jeff Community School

InspireNOLA campuses - Edna Karr High School, McMain Secondary School, Alice Harte Charter School, 42 Charter School and Andrew Wilson Charter School

All KIPP schools in New Orleans

Algiers Charter schools

Abramson Science Academy

Livingston Collegiate Academy

G.W. Carver High School

Edgar P. Harney Charter School

Samuel J. Green

Arthur Ashe

Langston Hughes

Phillis Wheatley

Joseph S. Clark

Benjamin Franklin High School

International High School

