Want to win a trip to New Orleans, a night on the town and SAINTS TICKETS?

This list will be updated when we receive notification from individual schools.more>>
This list will be updated when we receive notification from individual schools.more>>
The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board lost service to one of its power turbines, which provides power to a majority of the city’s pumping stations serving the East Bank of New Orleans.more>>
The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board lost service to one of its power turbines, which provides power to a majority of the city’s pumping stations serving the East Bank of New Orleans.more>>
You have our free FOX 8 Final Play App, so you already get tons of big Black & Gold team info and tools at your fingertips. But here's something else you can get! During this promotional period, you will be able to access entry for our FINAL PLAY GETAWAY CONTESTmore>>
You have our free FOX 8 Final Play App, so you already get tons of big Black & Gold team info and tools at your fingertips. But here's something else you can get! During this promotional period, you will be able to access entry for our FINAL PLAY GETAWAY CONTESTmore>>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has called a 6 a.m. press conference to provide the latest information on a power failure at the Claiborne Avenue Sewerage and Water Board facility affecting pumping stations serving a majority of New Orleans on the east bank of the Mississippi River.more>>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has called a 6 a.m. press conference to provide the latest information on a power failure at the Claiborne Avenue Sewerage and Water Board facility affecting pumping stations serving a majority of New Orleans on the east bank of the Mississippi River.more>>
After an explosive five-hour meeting at City Hall Tuesday, City Council members say action must be taken.more>>
After an explosive five-hour meeting at City Hall Tuesday, City Council members say action must be taken.more>>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.more>>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.more>>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.more>>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.more>>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.more>>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.more>>
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.more>>
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.more>>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.more>>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.more>>
An Atlanta gym owner has banned police officers and military members from working out at his facility.more>>
An Atlanta gym owner has banned police officers and military members from working out at his facility.more>>
A social media post about a local woman being the victim of road rage is receiving a lot of attention.more>>
A social media post about a local woman being the victim of road rage is receiving a lot of attention.more>>
It hasn't been a completely smooth ride, but the 12 and under Lufkin All Stars entered Wednesday night's championship game of the Southwest Regional tournament in Waco undefeated. Known as Texas East, the boys faced Texas West, a team from San Antonio. As we like to say, "Beast Texas" came through one more time. Lufkin defeated Texas West 2 to 1 to punch its ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.more>>
It hasn't been a completely smooth ride, but the 12 and under Lufkin All Stars entered Wednesday night's championship game of the Southwest Regional tournament in Waco undefeated. Known as Texas East, the boys faced Texas West, a team from San Antonio. As we like to say, "Beast Texas" came through one more time. Lufkin defeated Texas West 2 to 1 to punch its ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.more>>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.more>>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.more>>