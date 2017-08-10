Landrieu: State of emergency declared, schools to remain closed tomorrow

The city of New Orleans has declared a state of emergency after last Saturday's deluge created flooding in some areas.

Meanwhile, an overnight fire has knocked out power to a Sewerage and Water Board turbine that has compromised the system even further.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said several crews are working to repair the turbine that was damaged by an internal fire Wednesday night.

The Sewerage and Water Board is in an emergency situation and said people could be put at risk if more rain comes Thursday afternoon.

Currently, five of the sewerage and water board's six turbines are out of service. All but two were out of service before Thursday night's fire.

That means there is one turbine working. That turbine along with power from Entergy can still power 38 of the city’s 58 available pumps west of the Industrial Canal.

New Orleans East, the Lower Ninth Ward, and Algiers are not affected.

The concern remains for an Entergy power loss during a rainstorm, compromising the system even further.

The mayor has ordered two generators, which should arrive Thursday afternoon.

Landrieu and Louisiana Governor Jon Bel Edwards said now is not the time to panic but people need to be aware of the situation and be prepared for possible flooding.

To prepare for possible flooding, free sandbags will be distributed at 805 North Claiborne. There is a limit of 10 per person, while supplies last.

Residents are urged to bring someone to help fill, load and unload the 40lb bags.

Sewerage and Water Board Superintendent Joseph Becker will retire effective September 30 and spokesperson Lisa Martin has already resigned.

