Sean Payton explains preseason game expectations

The Saints' offseason mission to overhaul the roster into a winning team will be put to the test Thursday night as the preseason begins in Cleveland. Sean Payton spoke exclusively to FOX 8's Sean Fazende earlier this week about his memories of the past ten preseasons he's coached "There's openers I can look back on and feel like I was surprised, good or bad. There's times you open the preseason and it's kind of what you expected. It's hard to predict." League ru...more>>
The Saints' offseason mission to overhaul the roster into a winning team will be put to the test Thursday night as the preseason begins in Cleveland. Sean Payton spoke exclusively to FOX 8's Sean Fazende earlier this week about his memories of the past ten preseasons he's coached "There's openers I can look back on and feel like I was surprised, good or bad. There's times you open the preseason and it's kind of what you expected. It's hard to predict." League ru...more>>
You have our free FOX 8 Final Play App, so you already get tons of big Black & Gold team info and tools at your fingertips. But here's something else you can get! During this promotional period, you will be able to access entry for our FINAL PLAY GETAWAY CONTESTmore>>
You have our free FOX 8 Final Play App, so you already get tons of big Black & Gold team info and tools at your fingertips. But here's something else you can get! During this promotional period, you will be able to access entry for our FINAL PLAY GETAWAY CONTESTmore>>
In the latest edition of FFF we focus on getting Brees signed before the regular season starts.more>>
In the latest edition of FFF we focus on getting Brees signed before the regular season starts.more>>
Drew Brees is a ball of energy for the Black and Gold. He's the emotional and vocal leader of the offense. This training camp, #9 might've met his equal when it comes to passion for the game. "I have played in some Pro Bowls with him. I knew his level on intensity, because even in the Pro-Bowl it can be kind of chill there in the beginning," said Drew Brees. "His level of intensity when he was running the ball is far beyond what was the typical tempo. You could tell th...more>>
Drew Brees is a ball of energy for the Black and Gold. He's the emotional and vocal leader of the offense. This training camp, #9 might've met his equal when it comes to passion for the game. "I have played in some Pro Bowls with him. I knew his level on intensity, because even in the Pro-Bowl it can be kind of chill there in the beginning," said Drew Brees. "His level of intensity when he was running the ball is far beyond what was the typical tempo. You could tell th...more>>
Five takeaways from the Saints' 11th practice.more>>
Five takeaways from the Saints' 11th practice.more>>