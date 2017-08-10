Car veers into Metairie canal after crash - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Car veers into Metairie canal after crash

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Police on scene of a car in a canal at West Esplanade and Ridgeway Police on scene of a car in a canal at West Esplanade and Ridgeway
METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) -

A black mustang veered into a canal Thursday afternoon near the intersection of West Esplanade and Ridgeway.

The mustang and another vehicle were involved in a crash around 12:30 p.m.

Details surrounding the accident are not known, but no injuries were reported. 

