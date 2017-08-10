Car veers into Metairie canal after crash

A wetter than average pattern looks to continue right into the weekend.more>>
A black mustang veered into a canal Thursday afternoon near the intersection of West Esplanade and Ridgeway.
The Saints' offseason mission to overhaul the roster into a winning team will be put to the test Thursday night as the preseason begins in Cleveland. Sean Payton spoke exclusively to FOX 8's Sean Fazende earlier this week about his memories of the past ten preseasons he's coached "There's openers I can look back on and feel like I was surprised, good or bad. There's times you open the preseason and it's kind of what you expected. It's hard to predict."
Orleans Parish public schools officials said will be closed again on Friday.
In an emergency meeting Thursday morning, the Sewerage and Water Board admitted that additional pumps weren't working on Saturday, August 5th when several of the city's neighborhoods were flooded.
The teenagers, one whom is the baby's cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.
"I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
