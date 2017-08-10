After Further Review: Preseason can provide clarity for Saints

So here it is, another season of Saints football is on the horizon.

Tonight is the first step In a long journey. The game's outcome will mean nothing in the grand scheme of things, but what we see from certain players on the field will be key.

Through 11 practices, several young players have made a name for themselves. Who will transfer what they've shown on the practice field to the game? Who will fade when they have the chance to stand out? And is there a player that hasn't flashed in practice but shines when the lights come on tonight, forcing the coaches to take another look at what they have?

That's what the preseason is all about, deciphering who has what it takes to contribute to the roster when the games start counting for real.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.