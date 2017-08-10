FOX 8 Defenders: Buried fire hydrants now accessible in Covington neighborhood

A speeding car slammed into a De La Salle football player last month, throwing his body into the air and onto hot pavement. The dream of a football career helps push him through the struggle and the pain.more>>
A speeding car slammed into a De La Salle football player last month, throwing his body into the air and onto hot pavement. The dream of a football career helps push him through the struggle and the pain.more>>
Residents in a Covington subdivision were living without a basic utility many of us take for granted. After taking their growing concerns over a lack of fire protection to the FOX 8 Defenders, we helped get the problem solved.
Residents in a Covington subdivision were living without a basic utility many of us take for granted. After taking their growing concerns over a lack of fire protection to the FOX 8 Defenders, we helped get the problem solved.
The City of New Orleans says a broken turbine that powers the flood pumps for a large section of the city has been repaired. Officials released pictures of a section of turbine 1 where a small electrical fire occurred Wednesday night. But S&WB documents give new insight into the crisis.more>>
The City of New Orleans says a broken turbine that powers the flood pumps for a large section of the city has been repaired. Officials released pictures of a section of turbine 1 where a small electrical fire occurred Wednesday night. But S&WB documents give new insight into the crisis.more>>
Tommylee Lewis produced the catch of the night against the Browns with a diving his 32-yard reception. Plays like this could no doubt help the second-year Saint make a roster when final cuts come at the end of the month. "There's a lot of competition at wide receiver. He's one of those guys that's obviously fighting for a roster spot," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. "How he plays in the kicking game and how he plays going forward, all those things will factor in. ...more>>
Tommylee Lewis produced the catch of the night against the Browns with a diving his 32-yard reception. Plays like this could no doubt help the second-year Saint make a roster when final cuts come at the end of the month. "There's a lot of competition at wide receiver. He's one of those guys that's obviously fighting for a roster spot," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. "How he plays in the kicking game and how he plays going forward, all those things will factor in. ...more>>
Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni said Friday that he's frustrated with Orleans officials for not telling him there were problems with Pump Station 6, which is located on the 17th Street Canal on the border between Orleans and Jefferson parishes.more>>
Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni said Friday that he's frustrated with Orleans officials for not telling him there were problems with Pump Station 6, which is located on the 17th Street Canal on the border between Orleans and Jefferson parishes.more>>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.more>>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.more>>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.more>>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.more>>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.more>>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.more>>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.more>>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.more>>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.more>>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.more>>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.more>>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.more>>
What started as a happy story Friday quickly turned sour. Macey, the Great Dane that was on the run for more than 40 days, has died.more>>
What started as a happy story Friday quickly turned sour. Macey, the Great Dane that was on the run for more than 40 days, has died.more>>
A Toledo father died days later after he was beaten in front of his young daughter in an apparent road rage incident.more>>
A Toledo father died days later after he was beaten in front of his young daughter in an apparent road rage incident.more>>