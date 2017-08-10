Rainy conditions expected into the weekend

A wetter than average pattern looks to continue right into the weekend. There will be plenty of dry periods, but the atmosphere is loaded with deep tropical moisture and that means any one storm could cause localized flooding problems.

There's not a lot of change early next week. However, by the middle of the week drier air may try to build into the Gulf Coast lowering rain chances and raising temperatures.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.