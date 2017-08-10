City crews, GE employees work to fix damaged turbine

City crews are working with General Electric employees in an effort to fix a pump turbine damaged in last night's fire.

City officials have not said what they think caused the fire, but they are getting 14 generators to provide extra power to the pumping system for the rest of the hurricane season.

On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Mitch Landrieu and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that because of the diminished pumping capacity, a state of emergency has been declared for Orleans Parish.

Officials said with only one working turbine, they don't want residents to panic but to be prepared if there's a lot of rain. That one turbine, along with power from Entergy, can still power 38 of the city's 58 available pumps west of the Industrial Canal.

The areas at risk for potential flooding if the water board loses power from Entergy include Lakeview, Mid City, the Seventh Ward and the CBD. Homes and businesses in New Orleans East, the Lower Ninth Ward and Algiers are not affected.

