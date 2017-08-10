Deputies believe man accused of sex crimes against children may have other victims

Washington Parish deputies started investigating Karl R. Kirksey, Jr. after getting a complaint that he sent inappropriate text messages to two young girls.

Investigators say it became clear that the 54-year-old not only sent the messages to the juveniles, but also committed sexual battery on them. He was arrested on August 2.

Kirksey was booked into the Washington Parish Jail. He faces two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and two counts of sexual battery. His bond was set at $75,000 and was released after posting bond on August 3.

Deputies said the crime remains under investigation. They asked any parent or guardian with concerns about any contact their child may have had with Kirksey, Jr. to call detective Demmie Rice at (985) 661-2021, extension 2004.

