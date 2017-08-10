Fat City drainage project

Permeable pavement project to be revealed next week in Fat City (Source: Jefferson Parish Government)

Jefferson Parish leaders plan to reveal a permeable pavement demonstration next week in Fat City.

Parish President Mike Yenni, Council member Jennifer Van Vrancken, and other officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3233 Edenborn Avenue. At a 10 a.m. celebration Tuesday, August 15, they will celebrate the completion of the Edenborn Avenue Fat City Drainage and Roadway Improvement Project. Workers replaced the entire roadway between West Esplanade Avenue and 18th Street.

The parish says the project saw the installation of larger capacity, 72" diameter RCPA drain line under the northbound lane. Permeable pavement was used for all driveways and sidewalks in the public right-of-way. The parish says the new pavement is a forward thinking approach to enhance drainage.

"This project is a first for the parish and another innovative addition to Fat City," said Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken. "The permeable pavement diminishes standing rain water and further compliments this significant drainage upgrade. We look forward to using this inventive material elsewhere throughout the parish."

The project cost an estimated $2,900,000 in local funding.

The parish says Meyers Engineers, LTD designed the project and Hard Rock Construction, LLC was the general contractor.

