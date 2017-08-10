Fat City drainage project

This list will be updated when we receive notification from individual schools.more>>
The Saints are looking for a pre-season win against the Cleveland Browns.more>>
Frustrated residents lash out at council members as they learn more about what's gone wrong with the Sewerage and Water Board.more>>
Jefferson Parish leaders plan to reveal a permeable pavement demonstration next week in Fat City.more>>
Washington Parish deputies started investigating Karl R. Kirksey, Jr. after getting a complaint that he sent inappropriate text messages to two young girls.more>>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.more>>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.more>>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.more>>
"I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.more>>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.more>>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.more>>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.more>>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.more>>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.more>>
