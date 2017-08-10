Half: Browns lead the Saints 7-6

The Saints opened the preseason on the road without a lot of their starters on the field. Source: Edwin Goode

The Saints sat offensive weapons Drew Brees, Mark Ingram, and Adrian Peterson against the Browns. With so much firepower on the bench, someone needed to step up. Through one half of play, rookie Alvin Kamara took the torch and ran with it.

The former Tennessee Vol broke free for a 12-yard run on the first drive of the contest. On the Saints second drive, Kamara ran through the secondary for a 22-yard carry. The 22-yarder eventually led to a Wil Lutz 22-yard field goal, the only points in the first quarter. The drive should've resulted in a touchdown, but Tedd Ginn, Jr. dropped a pass in the end zone.

The Browns tried to answer midway through the second quarter, electing for a touchdown over a field goal, with 4th-and-goal from the Saints 3-yard line. Saints cornerback Ken Crawley broke up a slant pass to end the Browns drive, keeping the score at 3-0.

A Garrett Grayson fumble on the very next possession took away all the momentum of Crawley's strong defending. The turnover led to a Matthew Dayes 1-yard touchdown run. The rookie running back gave the Browns a 7-3 advantage.

Lutz nailed a 41-yard field goal right before half, cutting the Browns lead to 7-6.



Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.