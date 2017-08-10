S&WB members resign as diminished drainage capacity continues - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

S&WB members resign as diminished drainage capacity continues

Written by: Ryan Naquin, Reporter
Connect
FOX 8 Photo/FILE from Aug. 5, 2017 FOX 8 Photo/FILE from Aug. 5, 2017
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Thursday, two New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board members resigned as the city's drainage system deals with diminished capacity. 

The president pro-tem of the S&WB, Scott Jacobs, said his resignation stems from Mayor Mitch Landrieu forcing employees to unfairly take the blame in the wake of Saturday's flooding, according to our partners at NOLA.com/The Times Picayune

Jacobs told the media outlet the public's outrage should be directed at the Landrieu administration, because he said it has known for years about drainage problems.

Officials with Landrieu's office said Jacobs and Kerri Kane resigned from their volunteer positions. 

Meanwhile, the city's pumping system is now dependent on power from Entergy to prevent homes and businesses from flooding. 

Thursday morning, a fire knocked out a turbine providing power to the city's pumps. Currently, only one of the city's six turbines are operating. All but two were out of service before the fire. Other turbines stopped working this year, while another has not been operating since 2012, and another since Hurricane Katrina. 

The areas at risk span a large portion of the city. 

Mayor Mitch Landrieu and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that because of the diminished pumping capacity, a state of emergency has been declared for Orleans Parish.

With the one working turbine, along with power from Entergy, 38 of the city's 58 available pumps west of the Industrial Canal are still operable. 

However, if S&WB loses its power from Entergy during a sustained rain storm, the areas at risk for potential flooding include Lakeview, Mid City, the Seventh Ward and the CBD.

New Orleans East, Algiers and The Lower Ninth Ward are not impacted by the pump problems.

General Electric workers have joined city employees in an effort to try and fix the turbine involved in the fire. 

Landrieu has also requested 14 two-megawatt generators to supplement the power during the rest of the hurricane season. 

Late Thursday night, Landrieu announced that the water board had begun testing the damaged turbine to determine if it’s ready to be brought fully online. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • S&WB members resign as diminished drainage capacity continues

    S&WB members resign as diminished drainage capacity continues

    Thursday, two New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board members resigned as the city's drainage system deals with diminished capacity. 

    more>>

    Thursday, two New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board members resigned as the city's drainage system deals with diminished capacity. 

    more>>

  • Browns win 20-14, extend Saints preseason losing streak to 10 games

    Browns win 20-14, extend Saints preseason losing streak to 10 games

    Adrian Peterson was one of numerous Saints sitting out the preseason opener. Source: Edwin GoodeAdrian Peterson was one of numerous Saints sitting out the preseason opener. Source: Edwin Goode
    The Saints sat offensive weapons Drew Brees, Mark Ingram, and Adrian Peterson against the Browns. With so much firepower on the bench, someone needed to step up. It was actually two Saints that did so, running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Tommylee Lewis Kamara, the former Tennessee Vol broke free for a 12-yard run on the first drive of the contest. On the Saints second drive, Kamara ran through the secondary for a 22-yard carry. The 22-yarder eventually led to a Wil Lutz 22-ya...more>>
    The Saints sat offensive weapons Drew Brees, Mark Ingram, and Adrian Peterson against the Browns. With so much firepower on the bench, someone needed to step up. It was actually two Saints that did so, running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Tommylee Lewis Kamara, the former Tennessee Vol broke free for a 12-yard run on the first drive of the contest. On the Saints second drive, Kamara ran through the secondary for a 22-yard carry. The 22-yarder eventually led to a Wil Lutz 22-ya...more>>

  • Live drone, Facebook feeds reinvent flood coverage

    Live drone, Facebook feeds reinvent flood coverage

    With so many cameras in so many places, our view of natural disasters is changing. From the emergency response to the news coverage, drones and live Facebook feeds gave an unprecedented look

    more>>

    With so many cameras in so many places, our view of natural disasters is changing. From the emergency response to the news coverage, drones and live Facebook feeds gave an unprecedented look at the flood of August 2016.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly