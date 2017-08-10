Browns win 20-14, extend Saints preseason losing streak to 10 games

Adrian Peterson was one of numerous Saints sitting out the preseason opener. Source: Edwin Goode

The Saints sat offensive weapons Drew Brees, Mark Ingram, and Adrian Peterson against the Browns. With so much firepower on the bench, someone needed to step up. It was actually two Saints that did so, running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Tommylee Lewis

Kamara, the former Tennessee Vol broke free for a 12-yard run on the first drive of the contest. On the Saints second drive, Kamara ran through the secondary for a 22-yard carry. The 22-yarder eventually led to a Wil Lutz 22-yard field goal, the only points in the first quarter. The drive should've resulted in a touchdown, but Tedd Ginn, Jr. dropped a pass in the end zone.

In the second half, Lewis came alive for the Black and Gold. The second-year Saint hauled in a 32-yard pass in the third quarter, and 2-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Daniel Lasco's 2-point conversion after Lewis' score gave the Saints a 14-7 lead.

Lewis and Kamara's heroics were not enough on this night though, the Browns scored late to win 20-14. The loss extends the Saints preseason losing streak to 10 games.

The Browns touchdowns came courtesy of a Matthew Dayes 1-yard run, a Terrence Magee 1-yard run, and a DeShone Kizer to Jordan Payton 45-yard connection.



Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

