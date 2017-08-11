Curtis Lofton sees youth eventually winning out for Saints at MLB

In 2014, Curtis Lofton led the Saints in tackles and after he moved on to Oakland, Stephone Anthony filled his shoes and also managed to lead the team in take downs.

After Anthony suffered a significant sophomore slump in 2016, he appears to be ready for a return to prominence in 2017 and Lofton, now serving as FOX 8 Saints Analyst foresees him eventually taking the reigns back from Manti Te'o "Right now, the starter is Te'o but with the hopes of Anthony coming along and beating him out later on. Te'o knows where to be and he's a very confident signal-caller so he has the edge right now because of experience."

Lofton will be back on FOX 8 next Sunday as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Saints.

Week 2- at LA Chargers Aug. 20, 6:30 PM – FOX 8

Week 3 - vs Houston Aug. 26, 6:30 PM – FOX 8

Week 4 - vs Baltimore Aug. 31, 6:30 PM – FOX 8

