Juan's World: Same Ole Saints?

Welcome into Juan's World and I understand. I understand that a Saints loss in the preseason has a tendency to bring on the....here we go again, from Saints fans.

It happened from a friend of mine after the game tonight. My response to him was, "it's preseason.' His reply to me was, "It's the Browns."

I didn't really have a comeback for that, at least not out loud. Mainly because during the preseason, the opponent hasn't mattered. This team has lost 10-straight games before the regular season kicks off, dating back to 2014. Ten straight games where the starters play the starters, the starters play the backups and the scrubs play the scrubs.

For the most part, all of those groups have been worse than the other team and that should be troubling. But, to me it's not because....well, because, I'm just not.

I wanna be on the Drew Brees' bandwagon for a second. He says that the preseason doesn't dictate what the regular season will bring. I wanna believe that, right now because truthfully speaking, he's kinda right. Think back to 2014. They didn't win all of their preseason games that year and yet, they still managed to make the playoffs.

Granted, that was the last time the Saints made the playoffs. And they've lost 10-straight preseason games since then. I think what I'm saying it this.

Saints fans have a choice to make. Accept status quo over another preseason loss OR be defiant.

I choose the latter and you should too because...you figure, eventually, they have to get it right. Don't they?

Juan's World, Juan's World....Excellent!!!!

