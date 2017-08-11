Marcus Williams showing potential as a rookie

Alex Anzalone may have only played 18 games at Florida but he was on campus for four seasons and credits the defensive school he got with the Gators for his smooth transition to the NFL.more>>
It did not take long for Saints fans to see the shifty, change-of-pace style they hoped for when Alvin Kamara was drafted in the third round of the 2017 draft.more>>
Tommylee Lewis made his way onto the Saints roster in 2016 thanks in large part to his speed and ability to put it to good use on special teams but he established in the first preseason game of 2017 that his game has more to it.more>>
TommyLee Lewis shines I must admit, even with a few good practices, I didn’t think TommyLee Lewis had a chance to make the final roster.more>>
2017 marked the second straight year that the Saints drafted a safety in the second round and if Marcus Williams can follow in Vonn Bell's footsteps as a rookie, the team will have two young players under contract at the position when Kenny Vaccaro becomes a free agent in 2018.more>>
