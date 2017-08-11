Marcus Williams showing potential as a rookie

2017 marked the second straight year that the Saints drafted a safety in the second round and if Marcus Williams can follow in Vonn Bell's footsteps as a rookie, the team will have two young players under contract at the position when Kenny Vaccaro becomes a free agent in 2018.

On Thursday's Saints Postgame Show, FOX 8 Saints Analyst Curtis Lofton was asking which newcomer to the team was most likely to emerge on the scene as an unexpected contributor and the former linebacker didn't hesitate "I'm going with the rookie Marcus Williams, I think he has really shown me that he can make plays out of the middle of the field and also come up and make tackles. He looks excellent. He's taken what he's done in practice to the field and done an excellent job."

Williams will be returning to his home state of California as the Saints take on the L.A. Chargers next Sunday on FOX 8.

Week 2- at LA Chargers Aug. 20, 6:30 PM – FOX 8

Week 3 - vs Houston Aug. 26, 6:30 PM – FOX 8

Week 4 - vs Baltimore Aug. 31, 6:30 PM – FOX 8

Want the latest Saints news from the best sports team in New Orleans? Download our Final Play app now!

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.