After Further Review: Five takes Saints vs. Browns

Take one: TommyLee Lewis shines



I must admit, even with a few good practices, I didn’t think TommyLee Lewis had a chance to make the final roster. After Thursday, I’m officially rethinking my position.



Lewis had ten catches, 124 yards and a touchdown against the Browns. He told me after the game that he was in a zone. He’s also officially back in the mix for the team’s fifth wide receiver spot.



Take Two: Kamara belongs

With Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingram both out, Alvin Kamara started the game at running back and had a solid outing.

He finished with four carries for 35 yards including an impressive 22-yard scamper after being stuffed at the line of scrimmage. The best part about Kamara’s effort was that he flashed but didn’t even get a chance to show what I believe is his best skillset: His pass-catching ability.



Take Three: First team defense solid



When the starting defense was on the field, they did not allow a first down in the first quarter and that was without Cam Jordan. Part of that was due to the fact that it was the Browns on the other side but part of it was improvement. It’s baby steps but the Saints will take any positive growth they can get.



Take Four: Ten straight preseason losses



Does anyone really care about this? It’s completely insignificant. Still, it would have been a nice storyline if they would have held on for the win. When the first teams were playing, the Saints were clearly the better team.



Take Five: Other Observations



Ryan Nassib has looked bad in practice but looked completely different in the game. This was not something I was expecting. He finished 10/14,

110 yards and touchdown. He also connected on four straight completions during the two-minute drill and nearly led the Saints back after they lost the lead late. I don’t think it will mean much unless the team decides to keep three quarterbacks. But still, impressive work by Nassib.Up and down night for Ken Crawley.

He was penalized three times but also had a nice pass breakup to force a turnover on downs. David Onyemata had a batted down pass and forced a fumble that was recovered by the Browns.Hau’Oli Kikaha flashed some speed around the edge and forced a holding call. If he is healthy and productive, I think the Saints can be competent rushing the passer.

The Saints opened up with Manti Te’o, A.J. Klein and Craig Robertson at linebacker. Stephone Anthony got in with the third team but perfectly executed a blitz to get a sack. Alex Anzalone flashed his athleticism when he was able to get his hands on a pass late in the first half. Ted Ginn Jr. d ropped a surefire touchdown pass. Inconsistent hands have always been his biggest flaw. It showed up again tonight.

