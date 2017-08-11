Tommylee Lewis showcases versatility and velocity

Tommylee Lewis made his way onto the Saints roster in 2016 thanks in large part to his speed and ability to put it to good use on special teams but he established in the first preseason game of 2017 that his game has more to it.

The second-year wideout from Northern Illinois finished the night with 10 catches for 124 yards and one touchdown. He nearly had a second score on a deep connection from Garrett Grayson that saw Lewis' full-extension catch place him down at the one-yard line. Afterward, Lewis admitted that he and Grayson had some intuition the play call might pan out "We kind of winked at each other coming out of the huddle. Me and Grayson seem to always practice together and he gave me a shot on the throw so I laid out and went and got it."

Lewis will look to keep his hot streak going as the Saints return home for a week of practice before traveling to Los Angeles.

Week 2- at LA Chargers Aug. 20, 6:30 PM – FOX 8

Week 3 - vs Houston Aug. 26, 6:30 PM – FOX 8

Week 4 - vs Baltimore Aug. 31, 6:30 PM – FOX 8

