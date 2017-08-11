Alvin Kamara showcases burst in preseason debut

It did not take long for Saints fans to see the shifty, change-of-pace style they hoped for when Alvin Kamara was drafted in the third round of the 2017 draft.

The University of Tennessee product took a handoff on the Saints' second play from scrimmage and sprung free for a 12-yard gain. On the team's second drive, he looked to be engulfed at the line of scrimmage until he shook a tackler free and rumbled for 22 yards "I went through my read, it got clogged up and it just happened to bounce outside so I just rolled with it and I was able to pick up some big yards."

In limited action, Kamara finished with 4 carries for 35 yards. He also returned one punt for 11 yards.

Week 2- at LA Chargers Aug. 20, 6:30 PM – FOX 8

Week 3 - vs Houston Aug. 26, 6:30 PM – FOX 8

Week 4 - vs Baltimore Aug. 31, 6:30 PM – FOX 8

