Saints rookie Alex Anzalone credits Florida system for smooth transition to NFL

Alex Anzalone may have only played 18 games at Florida but he was on campus for four seasons and credits the defensive school he got with the Gators for his smooth transition to the NFL.

"There's a lot of carryover from college to coach Allen's defense and then being here during OTAs and Minicamp and now Training Camp. I think that has helped me progress a lot as a player. I still have a lot to get better at, just have to keep improving."

The Saints defense kept the Browns from gaining a single first down in the first quarter of Thursday night's preseason contest and Anzalone was one of several linebackers who featured prominently, registering four tackles in limited playing time.

Week 2- at LA Chargers Aug. 20, 6:30 PM – FOX 8

Week 3 - vs Houston Aug. 26, 6:30 PM – FOX 8

Week 4 - vs Baltimore Aug. 31, 6:30 PM – FOX 8

