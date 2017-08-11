Shelby: Wetter than average pattern continues

A wetter than average pattern looks to continue into the weekend. There will be many dry hours, most likely during the morning, while the middle of the day through early evening will see storms around. The atmosphere is loaded with deep tropical moisture, and that means a few downpours are possible and could cause localized flooding problems.

There's not a lot of change early next week. However, by the middle of the week, drier air may try to build into the Gulf Coast lowering rain chances and raising temperatures.

There are a couple of disturbances in the Atlantic with a low to medium chance for development, but neither is expected to affect the Gulf Coast.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.