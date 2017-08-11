Mayor says turbine repairs complete, testing still underway

A driver waits for water to go down after flooding on Saturday. (FOX 8)

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said the repair to the turbine has been made successfully as of Thursday night. It is doing well and will gradually come back online. Crews worked overnight to fix the turbine that caught fire Wednesday night.

The mayor said the city needs more backup power, but there is no need to panic.

"It is important for the people to know where we are," Landrieu said. "I believe we remain at risk if a major storm comes through."

When asked why the New Orleans Fire Department did not respond to the fire, Landrieu said it was a small fire that did not require the NOFD to respond.

The city requested 26 generators. Six arrived Thursday night and 12 more will be here Friday. Regardless, the mayor said the system's capacity to drain storm water is still diminished.

The generators will remain through hurricane season and beyond.

"The fact remains that we have an old system that needs to be upgraded," Landrieu said.

The news conference comes in the wake of sweeping changes at the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans.

A state of emergency was declared Thursday by both Landrieu and Governor John Bel Edwards. The emergency order will remain in place for 30 days.

Landrieu asked the public to remain vigilant. Rain is in the forecast through the weekend. New Orleans police have staged barricades in 20 areas that are prone to flooding.

The city plans to announce sandbag locations on Friday. City officials and residents of the areas at risk for flooding are getting ready for any scenario.

The areas at risk for potential flooding include Lakeview, Mid-City, the Seventh Ward and the CBD.

Some businesses have purchased sandbags, cinder blocks or even their own water pumps in case there is a repeat of the flooding that happened on Saturday.

