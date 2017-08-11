Chef John Folse: Roasted beet, blood orange and endive salad

Did you know many cultures believe that if a man and a woman eat from the same beet, they will fall in love? Should you wish to try, no better recipe than this one! Delicious and refreshing, it promises a beautiful love story that never ends!more>>
Did you know many cultures believe that if a man and a woman eat from the same beet, they will fall in love? Should you wish to try, no better recipe than this one! Delicious and refreshing, it promises a beautiful love story that never ends!more>>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said the repair to the turbine has been made successfully as of Thursday night. It is doing well and will gradually come back online. Crews worked overnight to fix the turbine that caught fire Wednesday night.more>>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said the repair to the turbine has been made successfully as of Thursday night. It is doing well and will gradually come back online. Crews worked overnight to fix the turbine that caught fire Wednesday night.more>>
Frustrated residents lash out at council members as they learn more about what's gone wrong with the Sewerage and Water Board.more>>
Frustrated residents lash out at council members as they learn more about what's gone wrong with the Sewerage and Water Board.more>>
A wetter than average pattern looks to continue into the weekend.more>>
A wetter than average pattern looks to continue into the weekend.more>>
Alex Anzalone may have only played 18 games at Florida but he was on campus for four seasons and credits the defensive school he got with the Gators for his smooth transition to the NFL.more>>
Alex Anzalone may have only played 18 games at Florida but he was on campus for four seasons and credits the defensive school he got with the Gators for his smooth transition to the NFL.more>>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.more>>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.more>>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.more>>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.more>>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.more>>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.more>>
Here's a comparison of the world of 1979 to the world of today.more>>
Here's a comparison of the world of 1979 to the world of today.more>>
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.more>>
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.more>>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.more>>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.more>>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.more>>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.more>>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.more>>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.more>>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.more>>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.more>>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.more>>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.more>>