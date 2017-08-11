NOPD: Former employee steals 'steam roller' from construction site

A former employee of a construction company was arrested Friday morning when he stole a steam roller, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Around 4 a.m. officers responded to a call of a suspicious person who was observed driving a CAT Vibratory Asphalt Compactor, commonly referred to as a steam roller, from a closed construction site at Chef Menteur Highway and Michoud Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers found Travis, 33, driving the steam roller. Officers ordered Campbell to get off of the vehicle and he stated that he was an employee who had been instructed to refuel it and the other vehicles onsite.

The officers contacted the construction company to verify his statement and were told by the owner that Campbell had not worked for them for several years and he had failed to return the equipment keys after his employment was terminated.

Campbell would not say what his ultimate plans were for the steam roller.

He was taken into custody and booked for theft.

