WATCH LIVE: Jefferson Parish says six pumps down at Station 6

Jefferson Parish holds a briefing to discuss inoperable pumps at Pumping Station Six.

The station sits on the parish line between Jefferson Parish and Orleans Parish.

Jefferson Parish officials say they will detail plans on how they hope to alleviate the issues at the station where six of 15 pumps are down.

The parish says the station also pumps water from Old Metairie and others areas in Jefferson Parish.

The announcement is expected to happen at 4 p.m. Mobile users can watch the press conference here.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.