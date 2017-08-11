Forklift catches fire near Port of New Orleans

A forklift caught fire near the Port of New Orleans Friday, Aug. 11 ( Credit: Joshua Mcgowan | Facebook)

A forklift caught fire Friday at the Nashville Avenue Terminal.

A spokesman with the Port of New Orleans says the fire started around noon.

The Silocaf coffee storage and blending plant nearby was evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries were reported. The fire was under control around 1 p.m.

Clarence Henry Truckway had been closed, but has since reopened to traffic and normal operations resumed at the Silocaf.

At this time, Harbor Police are in the process of clearing traffic on the truckway.

The New Orleans Fire Department and Hazmat crews responded to the scene.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.