Civil engineer: Old pumps OK, but maintenance needs modernization

Jefferson Parish will hold a briefing Friday afternoon to discuss inoperable pumps at Pumping Station Six.more>>
Jefferson Parish will hold a briefing Friday afternoon to discuss inoperable pumps at Pumping Station Six.more>>
Ochsner Hospital for Children announced plans for the Michael R. Boh Center for Child Development.more>>
Ochsner Hospital for Children announced plans for the Michael R. Boh Center for Child Development.more>>
As a potential worst-case scenario is avoided after speedy repairs to a power turbine, one civil engineer thinks the fix just isn’t enough - especially after the Sewerage and Water Board got down to their last back-up plan.more>>
As a potential worst-case scenario is avoided after speedy repairs to a power turbine, one civil engineer thinks the fix just isn’t enough - especially after the Sewerage and Water Board got down to their last back-up plan.more>>
Slidell Police officers arrested a Mississippi man they say beat, kicked and punched a puppy in a Walmart parking lot.more>>
Slidell Police officers arrested a Mississippi man they say beat, kicked and punched a puppy in a Walmart parking lot.more>>
Just before noon Friday a forklift caught fire on the Nashville Avenue Terminalmore>>
Just before noon Friday a forklift caught fire on the Nashville Avenue Terminalmore>>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.more>>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.more>>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.more>>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.more>>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.more>>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.more>>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.more>>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.more>>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.more>>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.more>>
According to a police affidavit, officers responded early Thursday evening to an alley in the 1200 block of N. Third St. to check out a report about a man and woman who were unconscious with a stroller nearby.more>>
According to a police affidavit, officers responded early Thursday evening to an alley in the 1200 block of N. Third St. to check out a report about a man and woman who were unconscious with a stroller nearby.more>>
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.more>>
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.more>>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.more>>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.more>>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.more>>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.more>>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.more>>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.more>>