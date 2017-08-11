Police: Man beat puppy, stuffed him in trunk

Slidell Police officers arrested a Mississippi man they say beat, kicked and punched a puppy in a Walmart parking lot.

Police say the incident happened Thursday, August 10 in the store's parking lot in the 39000 block of Natchez Drive just before 4:00 p.m.

Witnesses called police after they heard a dog "screaming bloody murder."

When officers arrived on the scene, they questioned Louis Ladner, 39, of Kiln, Mississippi. Officers say Ladner told them he went into the store and left a young pit bull puppy alone in the car for about 20 minutes. Ladner claims when he opened the door, the dog came at him and his infant child. Witnesses say Ladner beat and repeatedly kicked the puppy for about 10 minutes and eventually stuffed the dog in the trunk. Police officers opened the trunk of Ladner's vehicle and found the puppy inside. They say the dog did not have any visible signs of injuries. The puppy was turned over to the care of a responsible person.

Ladner was arrested and booked with cruelty to animals. Slidell Police say Ladner also had warrants for his arrest on aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon and operation of clandestine lab charges from St. Tammany Parish.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.