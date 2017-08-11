Police: Man beat puppy, stuffed him in trunk

Slidell Police officers arrested a Mississippi man they say beat, kicked and punched a puppy in a Walmart parking lot.more>>
Just before noon Friday a forklift caught fire on the Nashville Avenue Terminalmore>>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said the repair to the turbine has been made successfully as of Thursday night. It is doing well and will gradually come back online. Crews worked overnight to fix the turbine that caught fire Wednesday night.more>>
Jefferson Parish will hold a briefing Friday afternoon to discuss inoperable pumps at Pumping Station Six.more>>
A former employee of a construction company was arrested Friday morning when he stole a steam roller, according to the New Orleans Police Department.more>>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.more>>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.more>>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.more>>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.more>>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.more>>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.more>>
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.more>>
Graphic video shows an Estill Officer being shot. Malcolm Orr was convicted Thursday of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.more>>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.more>>
