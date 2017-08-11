Ochsner announces state of the art facility to help kids with special needs

Ochsner Hospital for Children announced plans for the Michael R. Boh Center for Child Development.

The Boh Center for Child Development will offer personalized, family-centered patient care to children with neuro-muscular, or physical disabilities, and neuro-cognitive, behavioral and communication-related conditions such as autism. The facility is, in part, generously funded by Ann and Robert Boh in loving memory of their son, Michael, and is expected to open in early 2018.

The Boh Center for Child Development will fill a critical need for specialized pediatric care in Louisiana. One in six children has a developmental disability and one in 68 has autism. Nearly 20 percent of all children in Louisiana have special healthcare needs.

The Boh Center for Child Development will be the only facility to offer this type of specialty, comprehensive care in the region under one roof.

“The Michael R. Boh Center for Child Development satisfies a need felt by so many families in the Gulf South and beyond,” said William Lennarz, MD, System Chair of Pediatrics, Ochsner Health System. “Ochsner Hospital for Children has partnered with national leaders, healthcare providers, design experts and parents to create a place that supports patients’ unique needs and eases challenges for families. Bringing this level of care to our community is an important step in our journey of improving healthcare access and delivery.”

Ann and Robert Boh understand the need to provide world-class care for children with developmental challenges and complex medical conditions. Challenged by cystic fibrosis, hearing loss and mental health issues, Michael passed away in 2009 at the young age of 23.

The Boh Center for Child Development and a healing garden will be new, key features of Ochsner’s pediatric campus on Jefferson Highway. The facility was designed with sensitivity to the unique and complex needs of children who are patients, as well as their parents and siblings.

