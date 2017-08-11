New tool to track street flooding and auto accidents - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

New tool to track street flooding and auto accidents

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Streetwise.nola.gov helps users track reports of street flooding and accidents. (Source: FOX 8 photo) Streetwise.nola.gov helps users track reports of street flooding and accidents. (Source: FOX 8 photo)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The City of New Orleans hopes a new internet service will help you track reports of a street flooding in your area or the area where you're headed.

Streetwise.nola.gov also helps users track the location of where accidents have occurred.

Click here for a link to the site.

