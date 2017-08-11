Odyssey House in-take floods

A snapshot from last Saturday’s deluge looks more like the aftermath of a hurricane. The Odyssey House at 732 North Claiborne became flooded with 3 feet of water. Patients at the detox center had to be evacuated.more>>
A snapshot from last Saturday’s deluge looks more like the aftermath of a hurricane. The Odyssey House at 732 North Claiborne became flooded with 3 feet of water. Patients at the detox center had to be evacuated.more>>
A former inspector with the Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is speaking out on conditions that he believes have led to this week's problems. He says poor maintenance, caused in large part by reduced staffing, is largely to blame, and he says board members should have known.more>>
A former inspector with the Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is speaking out on conditions that he believes have led to this week's problems. He says poor maintenance, caused in large part by reduced staffing, is largely to blame, and he says board members should have known.more>>
Jefferson Parish will hold a briefing Friday afternoon to discuss inoperable pumps at Pumping Station Six.more>>
Jefferson Parish will hold a briefing Friday afternoon to discuss inoperable pumps at Pumping Station Six.more>>
The City of New Orleans hopes a new internet service will help you track reports of a street flooding in your area or the area where you're headed.more>>
The City of New Orleans hopes a new internet service will help you track reports of a street flooding in your area or the area where you're headed.more>>
A speeding car slammed into a De La Salle football player last month, throwing his body into the air and onto hot pavement. The dream of a football career helps push him through the struggle and the pain.more>>
A speeding car slammed into a De La Salle football player last month, throwing his body into the air and onto hot pavement. The dream of a football career helps push him through the struggle and the pain.more>>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.more>>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.more>>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.more>>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.more>>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.more>>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.more>>
We’re getting a closer look at a shooting in Hampton County that left an officer severely injured. Quincy Smith is still recovering after being shot multiple times.more>>
We’re getting a closer look at a shooting in Hampton County that left an officer severely injured. Quincy Smith is still recovering after being shot multiple times.more>>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.more>>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.more>>
The mother of a 7-month-old Lexington County child will spend the rest of her life in prison without parole after her conviction of homicide by child abuse.more>>
The mother of a 7-month-old Lexington County child will spend the rest of her life in prison without parole after her conviction of homicide by child abuse.more>>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.more>>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.more>>
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.more>>
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.more>>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.more>>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.more>>
What started as a happy story Friday quickly turned sour. Macey, the Great Dane that was on the run for more than 40 days, has died.more>>
What started as a happy story Friday quickly turned sour. Macey, the Great Dane that was on the run for more than 40 days, has died.more>>