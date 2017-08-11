Boil water advisory for section of Slidell

People who need to access tap water in the area should boil it for one full minute before using it to drink, prepare food, make ice and brush teeth. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

Some people in Slidell need to boil their water.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, the city has issued a boil water notice for stores in the Villages at Northshore Shopping Center, from JoAnn's Fabric to Toys 'R' Us. City workers must shut down the water to enable them to repair a fire hydrant struck by a vehicle.

People who need to access tap water in the area should boil it for one full minute in a clean container before using it to drink, prepare food, make ice and brush teeth. The advisory will be in effect until water samples can be tested for safety.

