Yenni: Orleans put JP residents at risk by failing to notify the parish of pump problems

Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni said Friday that he's frustrated with Orleans officials for not telling him there were problems with Pump Station 6, which is located on the 17th Street Canal on the border between Orleans and Jefferson parishes.more>>
The city has issued a boil water notice for part of the Villages at Northshore Shopping Center.more>>
A snapshot from last Saturday’s deluge looks more like the aftermath of a hurricane. The Odyssey House at 732 North Claiborne became flooded with 3 feet of water. Patients at the detox center had to be evacuated.more>>
A former inspector with the Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is speaking out on conditions that he believes have led to this week's problems. He says poor maintenance, caused in large part by reduced staffing, is largely to blame, and he says board members should have known.more>>
Jefferson Parish will hold a briefing Friday afternoon to discuss inoperable pumps at Pumping Station Six.more>>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.more>>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.more>>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.more>>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.more>>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.more>>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.more>>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.more>>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.more>>
What started as a happy story Friday quickly turned sour. Macey, the Great Dane that was on the run for more than 40 days, has died.more>>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.more>>
