Yenni: Orleans put JP residents at risk by failing to notify the parish of pump problems

Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni said Friday that he's frustrated with Orleans officials for not telling him there were problems with Pump Station 6, which is located on the 17th Street Canal on the border between Orleans and Jefferson parishes.

Yenni said the city did not fulfill its contractual obligations to notify Jefferson Parish of problems, and said that neglect could have put the parish’s residents at risk of flooding.

Yenni said his parish has offered to help Orleans with the repairs necessary at Pump Station 6, but New Orleans officials have thus far not taken them up on the offer.

“Let me assure the people of Jefferson Parish we have a plan in place if New Orleans’ damaged pumps or turbines threaten flooding in our parish,” Yenni said. “We would immediately execute our redundancy strategy that will pump water into Pontiff Playground, as many of you saw on Saturday night, to protect homes and businesses from flooding. Pontiff has individual pumps that activate when the water rises to a certain level and send water into those retention ponds. By doing that it will relieve pressure on the 17th Street Canal to allow water from Old Metairie and Old Jefferson to drain through our gravity system.”

The New Orleans mayor’s office issued the following statement in response:

"Mayor Landrieu and Parish President Yenni have been in touch multiple times throughout the past few days. City of New Orleans top officials have been in communication with Jefferson Parish officials throughout the event as well.

"The City of New Orleans cannot speak for the communications or lack thereof between the Sewerage and Water Board and Jefferson Parish officials.

"The Mayor and City officials have been in communication with Jefferson Parish officials about their offer of assistance and will accept any support they can provide. We will continue to work together."

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.