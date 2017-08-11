DOCUMENTS: S&WB logs reveal problems long before Aug. 5 flood

The City of New Orleans says a broken turbine that powers the flood pumps for a large section of the city has been repaired. Officials released pictures of a section of turbine 1 where a small electrical fire occurred Wednesday night. But S&WB documents give new insight into the crisis.more>>
Tommylee Lewis produced the catch of the night against the Browns with a diving his 32-yard reception. Plays like this could no doubt help the second-year Saint make a roster when final cuts come at the end of the month. "There's a lot of competition at wide receiver. He's one of those guys that's obviously fighting for a roster spot," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. "How he plays in the kicking game and how he plays going forward, all those things will factor in. ...more>>
Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni said Friday that he's frustrated with Orleans officials for not telling him there were problems with Pump Station 6, which is located on the 17th Street Canal on the border between Orleans and Jefferson parishes.more>>
The city has issued a boil water notice for part of the Villages at Northshore Shopping Center.more>>
A snapshot from last Saturday’s deluge looks more like the aftermath of a hurricane. The Odyssey House at 732 North Claiborne became flooded with 3 feet of water. Patients at the detox center had to be evacuated.more>>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.more>>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.more>>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.more>>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.more>>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.more>>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.more>>
What started as a happy story Friday quickly turned sour. Macey, the Great Dane that was on the run for more than 40 days, has died.more>>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.more>>
A newly married New Jersey couple is trying to find two people who crashed their Sunday wedding. But they aren't angry.more>>
