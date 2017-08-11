Tommylee Lewis primed for more big catches this preseason

Tommylee Lewis produced the catch of the night against the Browns with a diving his 32-yard reception. Plays like this could no doubt help the second-year Saint make a roster when final cuts come at the end of the month.

"There's a lot of competition at wide receiver. He's one of those guys that's obviously fighting for a roster spot," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. "How he plays in the kicking game and how he plays going forward, all those things will factor in. If he makes a mistake, it's generally not an effort mistake. It was a good job by him to keep that play from being reviewed. He protected the ball in the way he turned and got a clean catch. It was a good play."

Lewis also was a big fan of his performance, but the tape didn't lie on his shortcomings also.

"Yeah, you feel good when it happens. But then you come back and watch the film, there's so much stuff to clean up. You almost forget the good stuff, when you see all the bad stuff you did. There's film you don't want out there. At the end of the day it's a great thing, but you gotta put it in the past and go forward," said wide receiver Tommylee Lewis.

The Saints are back on the practice field Saturday. 8:50-11:40 a.m., it's outside, and open to the public.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.