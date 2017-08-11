Tommylee Lewis primed for more big catches this preseason

Tommylee Lewis produced the catch of the night against the Browns with a diving his 32-yard reception. Plays like this could no doubt help the second-year Saint make a roster when final cuts come at the end of the month. "There's a lot of competition at wide receiver. He's one of those guys that's obviously fighting for a roster spot," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. "How he plays in the kicking game and how he plays going forward, all those things will factor in. ...more>>
Alex Anzalone may have only played 18 games at Florida but he was on campus for four seasons and credits the defensive school he got with the Gators for his smooth transition to the NFL.more>>
It did not take long for Saints fans to see the shifty, change-of-pace style they hoped for when Alvin Kamara was drafted in the third round of the 2017 draft.more>>
Tommylee Lewis made his way onto the Saints roster in 2016 thanks in large part to his speed and ability to put it to good use on special teams but he established in the first preseason game of 2017 that his game has more to it.more>>
TommyLee Lewis shines I must admit, even with a few good practices, I didn’t think TommyLee Lewis had a chance to make the final roster. After Thursday, I’m officially rethinking my position.more>>