2 dead after vehicle falls off elevated portion of I-10

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near the I-10 East Louisa and Almonaster exit that left two men dead.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near the I-10 East Louisa and Almonaster exit that left two men dead.more>>
A high-profile Memphis preacher filed a lawsuit against the City of Memphis over reward money promised to whoever helped turn over an accused cop killer.more>>
A high-profile Memphis preacher filed a lawsuit against the City of Memphis over reward money promised to whoever helped turn over an accused cop killer.more>>
A speeding car slammed into a De La Salle football player last month, throwing his body into the air and onto hot pavement. The dream of a football career helps push him through the struggle and the pain.more>>
A speeding car slammed into a De La Salle football player last month, throwing his body into the air and onto hot pavement. The dream of a football career helps push him through the struggle and the pain.more>>
Residents in a Covington subdivision were living without a basic utility many of us take for granted. After taking their growing concerns over a lack of fire protection to the FOX 8 Defenders, we helped get the problem solved.
Residents in a Covington subdivision were living without a basic utility many of us take for granted. After taking their growing concerns over a lack of fire protection to the FOX 8 Defenders, we helped get the problem solved.
The City of New Orleans says a broken turbine that powers the flood pumps for a large section of the city has been repaired. Officials released pictures of a section of turbine 1 where a small electrical fire occurred Wednesday night. But S&WB documents give new insight into the crisis.more>>
The City of New Orleans says a broken turbine that powers the flood pumps for a large section of the city has been repaired. Officials released pictures of a section of turbine 1 where a small electrical fire occurred Wednesday night. But S&WB documents give new insight into the crisis.more>>
Mega Millions said the winning ticket was purchased at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights, Illinois.more>>
Mega Millions said the winning ticket was purchased at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights, Illinois.more>>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.more>>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.more>>
A federal judge has granted a temporary injunction for the Unite the Right rally to be held at Emancipation Park on Saturday.more>>
A federal judge has granted a temporary injunction for the Unite the Right rally to be held at Emancipation Park on Saturday.more>>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.more>>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near the I-10 East Louisa and Almonaster exit that left two men dead.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near the I-10 East Louisa and Almonaster exit that left two men dead.more>>