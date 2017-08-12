2 dead after vehicle falls off elevated portion of I-10

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near the I-10 East Louisa and Almonaster exit that left two men dead.

Police say the crash happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

When NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigators arrived at the scene, they found a black 2010 BMW 528 with two black males inside under the elevated portion of the I-10 East Louisa and Almonaster exit.

According to a witness at the scene, the vehicle was riding the guardrail of the interstate before flying over the side and landing near the Almonaster westbound lanes of traffic. The vehicle then flipped several times before coming to rest upside down.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the men have not been released pending an autopsy. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release their names following an autopsy and notification of next of kin.

If anyone has any information about the crash, they are asked to contact NOPD Crash Investigator Michael Baldassaro at (504) 658-6290.

