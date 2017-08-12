Man killed in Terrytown shooting

Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead after a shooting in Terrytown Saturday morning.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near the I-10 East Louisa and Almonaster exit that left two men dead.more>>
A high-profile Memphis preacher filed a lawsuit against the City of Memphis over reward money promised to whoever helped turn over an accused cop killer.more>>
A speeding car slammed into a De La Salle football player last month, throwing his body into the air and onto hot pavement. The dream of a football career helps push him through the struggle and the pain.more>>
Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.more>>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.more>>
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.more>>
Panic poured over a Union County mother Thursday waiting for the school bus to drop off her 5-year-old daughter at their Sullivan home.more>>
