Man killed in Terrytown shooting

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead after a shooting in Terrytown Saturday morning.

Sheriff Newell Normand says the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Park Place.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male victim lying on the ground in the parking lot suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

The victim has not been identified.

Investigators says they currently have no information on a motive for the shooting or a suspect.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Detective Jean Lincoln at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.