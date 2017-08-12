After Further Review: Updated Saints roster projection

With one preseason game in the books, it’s the prefect to update my 53-man Saints roster projections. A few players forced a few changes.

QB (2)

Drew Brees

Chase Daniel

The only thing the preseason game proved here is that Ryan Nassib may have surpassed Garrett Grayson on the depth chart. Still, it’s highly unlikely this team keeps three quarterbacks.

RB (4)

Mark Ingram

Adrian Peterson

Alvin Kamara

Daniel Lasco

Running back is starting to get easier to call. These four have begun to separate themselves.

FB (1)

John Kuhn

Once again, easy call.

WR (5)

Willie Snead

Michael Thomas

Ted Ginn

Brandon Coleman

TommyLee Lewis

A new week, a new fifth wide receiver to project. Lewis’ night was too great to ignore. Corey Fuller can work his way back into the competition but it would be wrong not to add Lewis after the game he had.

OL (8)

Zach Strief

Max Unger

Larry Warford

Andrus Peat

Senio Kelemete

Josh LeRibeus

Ryan Ramczyk

Terron Armstead*

Khalif Barnes

No change here at offensive line. Ramczyk getting back to work this week is an encouraging sign. He was having a great camp until he went down last week.

TE (3)

Josh Hill

Coby Fleener

Michael Hoomanawanui

Clay Harbor is generating some buzz, but I’m not quite ready to put him on the roster yet because of his blocking. Thus, this group stays the same.

DE (5)

Cam Jordan

Trey Hendrickson

Hau’Oli Kikaha

Alex Okafor

Darryl Tapp

Al Quadin Muhammad is back in the discussion after a strong preseason opener. However, I’m sticking with the veteran Tapp for this projection. The addition of Jason Jones is certainly an interesting development to watch. Hendrickson hasn’t practiced in a week, I’m curious as to what is ailing him. Obum Gwacham is another player to watch in this group.

DT (4)

Sheldon Rankins

David Onyemata

Tyeler Davison

Mitchell Loewen.

Loewen replaces Zimmer on this list after a strong preseason opener when he recorded 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits. The other three are obvious picks.

LB (7)

A.J. Klein

Craig Robertson

Stephone Anthony

Alex Anzalone

Nate Stupar

Michael Mauti

Manti Te’o

I’m keeping a higher number of linebackers due to the special teams ability in this group. However, the coverage units weren’t great Thursday so no one should feel exceptionally confident in their place in this phase of the game.

CB (6)

Delvin Breaux

P.J. Williams

Marshon Lattimore

Sterling Moore

Ken Crawley

De’Vante Harris

Harris gets back on the roster after a solid week of work. He’s getting plenty of first team reps with Breaux and Lattimore out. Arthur Maulet is off for now as an injury has held him back the last few days. That’s certainly not etched in stone. When healthy, Maulet can get back in the mix.

Safety (5)

Kenny Vaccaro

Marcus Williams

Vonn Bell

Rafael Bush

Chris Banjo

Banjo replaces Erik Harris as the fifth safety after Harris struggled in the preseason opener. Banjo is active on the back end of the defense and plays special teams.

Specialists (3)

Thomas Morstead

Wil Lutz

Justin Drescher

