State police arrest man for firing gun in New Orleans CBD

Louisiana State Police arrested a Zachary man after he fired several shots in the Central Business District of New Orleans.

According to police, troopers were called to the scene near the intersection of Camp and Gravier Streets, just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Investigators learned that 27-year-old Joseph David III fired shots from a semi-automatic pistol at a vehicle and hotel lobby.

During their investigation, troopers were notified that earlier in the evening, David was involved in an altercation in the French Quarter. Following the altercation, he went to his hotel on Common Street and left, shortly afterward. He then started walking and pointing a pistol at random, nearby vehicles and people. When he got to the intersection of Camp and Gravier, he fired the gun at a car as it was driving by. The gunfire struck the vehicle several times, but the driver was not hurt and fled the scene.

David continued to walk down the street, as he fired shots in the direction of a nearby lobby entrance to a hotel. The bullets hit a second vehicle and the doors to the lobby entrance.

Troopers responded to a nearby parking garage where they found David, still armed with the pistol. The troopers fired at David who eventually surrendered to police. Police say that the reasoning as to why the troopers fired at David is still under investigation at this time. No injuries were reported.

David was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer, three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

