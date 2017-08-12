Bruce: More spotty storms threaten the area

Saturday, the city was very fortunate that the heavy rains that caused some flooding were only 25 miles south of the city. A wetter-than-average pattern looks to continue through early next week. There will be many dry hours, most likely during the morning, while the middle of the day through early evening will see storms around. The atmosphere is loaded with deep tropical moisture, and that means a few downpours are possible and could cause localized flooding problems.

There's not a lot of change early next week. However, by the middle of the week, drier air may try to build into the Gulf Coast lowering rain chances and raising temperatures.

In the tropics there is a strong wave that has a high chance of developing over the next few days. It looks like this system will stay well into the Atlantic and not be a problem for us.

