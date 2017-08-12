New Beginnings School Foundations schools to open Monday

New Beginnings Schools Foundation schools will reopen on Monday August 14th for all staff and students. The schools in the foundation include: Lake Area High School, Pierre Capdau Charter and Nelson Charter.

School officials say the schools closed on Friday due to the flood risk. All staff members should report at regularly scheduled duty times. Also, students should report to school at the beginning of the regular school day. All programs will be fully operational on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.