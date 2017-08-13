JPSO makes an arrest in fatal hit and run

Only subtle changes can be expected with our forecast for the entire week.more>>
Only subtle changes can be expected with our forecast for the entire week.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a fatal hit and run in Marrero.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a fatal hit and run in Marrero.more>>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.more>>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.more>>
The Saints' first preseason game is firmly in the rear-view mirror and their second test against the Chargers is just one week away.more>>
The Saints' first preseason game is firmly in the rear-view mirror and their second test against the Chargers is just one week away.more>>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.more>>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.more>>
The 5-year-old’s mother reported the incident to police, who are investigating.more>>
The 5-year-old’s mother reported the incident to police, who are investigating.more>>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.more>>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.more>>
A man and his son were tied up and robbed, and Ohio County Sheriff's deputies say it was by his daughter and son in-law.more>>
A man and his son were tied up and robbed, and Ohio County Sheriff's deputies say it was by his daughter and son in-law.more>>
A Barbour County woman who vanished about a month ago has been found alive after a massive search effort.more>>
A Barbour County woman who vanished about a month ago has been found alive after a massive search effort.more>>
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.more>>
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.more>>
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.more>>
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.more>>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.more>>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.more>>