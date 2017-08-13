JPSO makes an arrest in fatal hit and run

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a fatal hit and run in Marrero.

Sheriff Newell Normand says they have arrested 27-year-old Coltney Mitchell of Harvey.

Mitchell is accused of hitting and killing a 33-year-old woman near the intersection of Ames Boulevard and 6th Avenue on August 8.

Deputies say the victim was found lying in the street just before 11 p.m. suffering from a number of injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. She was taken to University Hospital where she later died.

Investigators later identified the suspect’s vehicle as a 2015 Dodge Dart and Mitchell was identified as the driver of vehicle that night.

When questioned by investigators, Mitchell initially said that he had been involved in a crash with another vehicle but investigators say that the damage to Mitchell’s vehicle did not support his claim.

JPSO says Mitchell was transported to their Investigations Bureau where he later admitted to hitting the victim with his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Mitchell was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center with negligent homicide and hit and run driving with a fatality.

