David: Summer heat, storms roll on

Only subtle changes can be expected with our forecast for the entire week. There will be storms at times with plenty of August heat. The best chances for more widespread storm activity will be on Monday and Tuesday.

Somewhat drier air will limit rain chances by late week. Another surge of moisture will likely allow storm chances to increase a little by the weekend.

Highs will be mostly in the lower 90's with some mid 90's at times. All in all a typical August forecast.

The tropics will continue to see increasing activity with Gert in the Atlantic and a strong disturbance off the coast of Africa. Gert will curve out into the open Atlantic and the African disturbance is at least 10 days away from any impacts on the United States.

-David Bernard

