After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #14

Take One: Drew Brees frustrated

On the final two-minute drill, Brees mishandled a high snap and was sacked. After the play, Brees threw his helmet down in disgust and yelled at his teammates. He wasn’t upset with the defense for rushing the passer or hitting his arm but rather his offensive line for the protection breakdown, according to Sean Payton.

In all my years of covering Brees, I can’t recall the last time I’ve ever seen that upset.

Take Two: Al-Quadin Muhammad turns a corner

For the first 11 practices, Muhammad didn’t do much to stand out but that’s changed since Thursday’s preseason opener. In that game he had a half sack. On Sunday, he had his best practice to date with two sacks and a batted down pass.

It’s clear Muhammad has turned a corner in his development. If he continues to grow, perhaps he can be a contributor to this team this season.

Take Three: Have a day, Michael Thomas

Thomas is undoubtedly the team’s number one receiver and showed why Sunday. Thomas absolutely abused Damian Swann during one –on-one’s when he faked outside and hit his coveted slant route for a score. Swann was completely faked out by Thomas’ move and basically froze on the pass.

Later, Thomas and Brees connected on a back shoulder throw with Ken Crawley draped all over him. The pair also connected for a touchdown on a clear coverage bust.

No. 13 had a good day.

Take Four: Plays of the Day

Brees connected with Brandon Coleman on a dig route for a big gain during team. Coleman looks more confident on certain routes but this is the type of downfield route he has to excel in to truly be a weapon in this offense.

Alex Anzalone continues to flash in pass coverage. He had two pass break-ups on Sunday.

Sheldon Rankins showed some burst when he broke through the line of scrimmage to stuff Adrian Peterson for a loss.

Vonn Bell made an impressive pass break up where he peeled off his underneath coverage to track the ball and knock it away from Josh Hill.

Take Five: Other Observations

Arthur Maulet returned to practice in a red, non-contact jersey.

Coby Fleener appeared to get poked in the eye after he and Kenny Vaccaro were jammed at the line of scrimmage. Fleener didn’t leave practice.

The team pumped in some crowd noise during their final team drill.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.