Slidell police arrest man for doing 'donuts' on airport runway

Slidell police have arrested a man after he was driving erratically and doing "donuts" on the Slidell airport runway. Officers were called to the airport, just before noon, Sunday.

According to police, witnesses say 49-year-old John Robertson of Kilmichael, Mississippi drove his pickup truck onto the runway and began doing "donuts". Afterward the truck became stuck in a ditch.

When officers arrived on scene, he told them that he was "just being stupid". Robertson was arrested for reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Officials at the Slidell airport are working to determine how Robertson got onto the runway. Additional charges could follow.

No injuries were reported and normal operations at the airport were not interrupted.

